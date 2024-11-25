Over $160,000 In Grants Allocated To Support Taranaki Communities

Taranaki Foundation is pleased to announce the allocation of over $160,000 in grants to 52 organisations and individuals across the region through its recent annual funding round. This includes more than $150,000 in grants to support initiatives in areas such as food insecurity, health and wellbeing, education, the environment, children and youth, family support, and social services, as well as $10,000 in scholarship grants to individuals.

Ainsley Luscombe, Chair of the Foundation’s Distribution Committee, highlighted the importance of these grants. “Each year, the number of funding requests exceeds the available funds, making the decision-making process challenging. Our Distribution Committee carefully reviews every application to align with donor wishes and priority areas. These grants reflect the generosity of our donors and the crucial role these organisations play in supporting the Taranaki community.”

Theresa Cayley, Taranaki Foundation Community Engagement Manager, added, “As the Foundation’s endowment grows, so does our ability to support more local charities. This year, we’ve seen a significant increase in first-time applicants. We prioritise distributions to where they will have the greatest impact, ensuring alignment with our donors’ wishes.”

Since its inception in 2016, Taranaki Foundation has distributed over $1 million, with funds under management continuing to grow, ensuring lasting impact across the region. At a time of significant funding challenges for the not-for-profit sector, these modest grants can help organisations maintain their services, from stocking food shelves to covering essential costs like electricity bills.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This year, $49,094 was allocated on behalf of The Tindall Foundation to support family and whānau wellbeing. Given the increasingly high cost of living, food security has become a major concern for many in our community. As a result, a significant portion of this funding—$19,000—was dedicated to alleviating food insecurity, with grants to organisations like Waitara Foodbank Pataka Kai, New Plymouth Community Foodbank, On The House and Meat the Need.

Waitara Foodbank Pātaka Kai received $5,000 to support its operations, including food parcels, community cooking classes, and plans for a community garden in Waitara. Amy Olsen, Manager, thanked Taranaki Foundation, sharing that “This generous donation will help cover overhead costs, including a whole year’s worth of power. It takes enormous pressure off our finances, allowing us to focus on our vision instead of worrying about covering costs.”

Taranaki Foundation is one of 18 community foundations across New Zealand, providing a simple and long lasting way for people to help charitable causes in Taranaki.

Taranaki Foundation’s next annual funding round will open 1-30 September 2025.

Additional Information

Taranaki Foundation is one of 18 community foundations throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. Its aim is to provide a simple, effective, long-lasting way for individuals, families and organisations to leave legacies or create funds to support local causes, and to ensure these gifts will achieve enduring benefits for our community.

The Taranaki Foundation is unique in that it specialises in endowment gifting. Individuals, families and organisations can establish their own endowment fund or make contributions to an existing fund within the foundation. Donated funds are invested by the foundation and the annual income used to make grants to the community in line with donors’ wishes.

© Scoop Media

