Statement From Mayor Mahé Drysdale

Tauranga City Council held an emergency meeting today after receiving judicial review proceedings on Friday relating to the Marine Precinct transaction.

The judicial review proceedings raised concerns about the Council’s processes leading to the sale. Injunction proceedings were filed at the same time.

Given the sensitive legal and commercial nature of the information and advice to be considered, the Council meeting was not open to the public.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale says the council is seeking further legal advice and information before an informed decision is made.

He says the council is not in a position to make any further comments in relation to the Marine Precinct sale at this time, and nor can it confirm a timeframe for any decisions on this matter.

