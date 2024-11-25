Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement From Mayor Mahé Drysdale

Monday, 25 November 2024, 7:40 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council held an emergency meeting today after receiving judicial review proceedings on Friday relating to the Marine Precinct transaction.

The judicial review proceedings raised concerns about the Council’s processes leading to the sale. Injunction proceedings were filed at the same time.

Given the sensitive legal and commercial nature of the information and advice to be considered, the Council meeting was not open to the public.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale says the council is seeking further legal advice and information before an informed decision is made.

He says the council is not in a position to make any further comments in relation to the Marine Precinct sale at this time, and nor can it confirm a timeframe for any decisions on this matter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 