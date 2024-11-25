Road Reopens: Moutere Highway, Tasman - Tasman
The Moutere Highway has reopened following a crash this afternoon.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.
The euphoria from yesterday’s hikoi may be transitory, but is no less valuable for that. It is pretty rare for the left to feel itself to be in the overwhelming majority, and speaking as the voice of the people. Lest that momentum be lost, the organisers will no doubt be mobilising the contacts they made yesterday, to carry the ongoing fight against this Bill to all parts of the country. (In business speak, the hikoi was a great networking opportunity.) The subsequent nit-picking among the Bill’s fellow travellers was a good indication of just how rattled they were by the massive turnout.
This Govt was elected on a promise to improve the lives of New Zealanders in the areas that matter most to them. Progress so far is positive, and I am committed to keeping that promise with bold action to rebuild and grow our economy, restore law and order and improve health and education for all.
The report argues the long-standing government approach that relies on people taking sole responsibility for their health and the choices they make, will continue to fail unless the obesity conversation shifts from the individual to the wider food environment we are exposed to everyday.
The committee intends to decide how to select submitters to invite to hearings in January 2025, after the deadline for written submissions. The committee intends to hold all hearings at Parliament and via Zoom video-conference.
Based on the successful Queensland’s Reconstruction Authority (QRA) model, a specialised national entity could unify adaptation planning, streamline recovery and response efforts, and improve resilience measures across the country.
At first glance, the Bill could look like a positive way to support journalism, and mainstream media have shown support for it. However, polling shows that voters are sceptical. The results show that 65% of respondents would be very annoyed or somewhat annoyed if they couldn’t access New Zealand news stories through search engines or social media sites.