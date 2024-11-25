“You Promised, Now Deliver” - VOYCE Whakarongo Mai’s Six Promises Campaign Becomes Powerful New Podcast Series

20 November

Six care experienced rangatahi have bravely shared their stories in a new six-episode podcast series released which aims to educate the public on the promises made to children in care.

The six promises, which stemmed from the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCROC). were developed by young people in care, and formed the foundation of VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai’s campaign, ‘6 Promises for 6000’.

It sparked a 4,000+ signature strong petition and hīkoi to Parliament last year, asking political leaders to adhere to the commitments made over three decades.

Now those six promises have formed the backbone of VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai’s first podcast series ‘Whakarongo’ hosted by care-experienced VOYCE Creative Communications and Content Lead Sydney-anne Martin.

“Our community of young people have been wanting to share their stories for a long time, and after marching to Parliament in 2023 during the 6 Promises campaign, the timing for a podcast felt right.”

“I know from my own time in care that it can be extremely isolating. You don’t often hear about other young people in care, or what they are going through. So this series was about creating a safe space to have those conversations.”

Each weekly episode spotlights one of the six promises, and speaks to a different care experienced young person about why their promise was important in relation to their care journey and the opportunities they see to do things better in the future.

“I’m so proud of the young people who spoke to me on the podcast. It’s a massive thing to put yourself out there and publicly tell people about your trauma. But they’ve done it so others don’t feel alone.”

“Each episode also includes a conversation with an expert about the mahi being done on each of these topics. I didn’t want it to feel like we were just complaining about the past without acknowledging what can be done in the future.”

The first episode release which coincides with the conclusion of the Treaty Principles Bill hikoi in Wellington, touches on a promise to help rangatahi in care learn about their whakapapa and culture.

In it, podcast host Sydney-anne speaks to care experienced advocate Celine George who says she felt compelled to share her story.

“The more I carry, the less the next generation carries. The more I address, acknowledge and heal, the less that gets carried on to the next generation.”

Celine moved through both whanau and non-whanau placements, and wasn’t given access to the culture she craved. She’s now on a journey to rediscover that whakapapa.

“The least that the state could do is let me know who I am and where I come from. It’s hard to be in care when those in charge of your care don’t understand your cultural needs or practices.”

VOYCE Whakarongo Mai CEO Tracie Shipton says the podcast series is a significant and powerful extension of the 6 promises for 6000 campaign.

“These stories, shared so generously, will not only be a connection for our care experienced whānau; but they also provide the wider community with a sense of what it is like for tamariki and rangatahi growing up in care.”

Shipton believes the promises set an important benchmark for rangatahi in care, and says they go beyond the 138 recommendations detailed in the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report on abuse.

“It’s heartbreaking that these very realistic and fair expectations, things that we would not hesitate to provide to our own families, are something that young people are still fighting for. But the promises also provide us with hope.”

The first episode is live on Wednesday 20 November, with a new episode released every week on a Tuesday after that.

FULL EPISODE LIST AND RELEASE DATES:

Episode 1 - You promised to help me learn about my whakapapa 20/11

Episode 2 - You promised to provide me with safety and stability 26/11

Episode 3 - You promised to provide me with healthcare 3/12

Episode 4 - You promised to help me with my education goals and dreams 10/12

Episode 5 - You promised to take care of me 17/12

Episode 6 - You promised to listen to me 24/12

Listen by searching ‘Whakarongo’ on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts, or watch the video versions on YouTube.

