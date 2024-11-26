Homicide Investigation Launched, Blenheim
Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 8:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman
was located deceased at a property on Muller Road, Blenheim
yesterday.
Police were notified around 8:30am.
A
55-year-old man is due to appear in the Blenheim District
Court today, charged with murder.
Police are not
seeking anyone further in relation to this
incident.
