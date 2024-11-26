Homicide Investigation Launched, Blenheim

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was located deceased at a property on Muller Road, Blenheim yesterday.

Police were notified around 8:30am.

A 55-year-old man is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court today, charged with murder.

Police are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident.

