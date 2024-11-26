Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Making Community Data More Accessible For All Of Aotearoa New Zealand

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:04 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Stats NZ launched its online Place and ethnic group summaries tool today.

Place and ethnic group summaries are sets of user-friendly graphs and tables that cover a wide range of topics such as population, work, income, education, and housing.

“Place and ethnic group summaries is a valuable resource for our customers and communities,” general manager customer services and support Kathy Connolly said. “It allows customers to paint a picture of their community, understand how it is changing over time, and compare their community with others.”

Visit our website to read this news story and to use the tool:

  • Making community data more accessible for all of Aotearoa New Zealand - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/making-community-data-more-accessible-for-all-of-aotearoa-new-zealand
  • Place and ethnic group summaries - https://tools.summaries.stats.govt.nz/
