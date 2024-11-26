Making Community Data More Accessible For All Of Aotearoa New Zealand

Stats NZ launched its online Place and ethnic group summaries tool today.

Place and ethnic group summaries are sets of user-friendly graphs and tables that cover a wide range of topics such as population, work, income, education, and housing.

“Place and ethnic group summaries is a valuable resource for our customers and communities,” general manager customer services and support Kathy Connolly said. “It allows customers to paint a picture of their community, understand how it is changing over time, and compare their community with others.”

Visit our website to read this news story and to use the tool:

Making community data more accessible for all of Aotearoa New Zealand - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/making-community-data-more-accessible-for-all-of-aotearoa-new-zealand

Place and ethnic group summaries - https://tools.summaries.stats.govt.nz/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

