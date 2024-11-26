Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tokoroa Human Remains Identified, Police Appeal For Information

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm the human remains located in Tokoroa earlier this month have been identified as 45-year-old Shane Edwards, who was reported missing in May 2022.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, says there are some unusual circumstances surrounding Shane’s disappearance and police inquiries are ongoing.

“We are determined to uncover what happened and to provide answers for his family and loved ones.

“This is a tragic situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to Shane’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Yardley.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about Shane’s movements prior to his disappearance or how he came to be located near Mossop Road in Tokoroa to come forward.

Detective Senior Sergeant Yardley states even the smallest detail could be crucial.

We urge anyone who may have seen Shane leading up to his disappearance in May 2022, or who has any information, to contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police online or via 105 quoting file reference number 220518/6338. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 