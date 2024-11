Fatal Crash, Waitoki

Two people involved in a serious crash in north-west Auckland on the weekend have since died.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Kahikatea Flat Road, Waitoki about 10pm on Saturday.

Both drivers were transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition, and have since passed away.

Our thoughts are with both their loved ones during this tragic time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media