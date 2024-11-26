Operation Nickel Update

Police are continuing to take enforcement action around the country in response to breaches of the Gang Act.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham says that overall, Police remain very pleased with the level of compliance with the new laws.

“The fact we have taken a number of different prosecutions proves that Police will not hesitate to enforce these laws, and serves as a reminder to those considering wearing or displaying gang insignia to continue making the right choices.”

Several people who chose to breach these laws by wearing gang insignia in public places were arrested including a Mongrel Mob Member involved in a firearms incident in Counties Manukau, and a Black Power member involved in a serious assault in Christchurch

At around 12pm yesterday, a man displaying gang insignia driving down Te Rangitautahanga Road, Turangi was stopped. The 64-year-old Mongrel Mob associate allegedly became aggressive towards Police during the arrest. He is due to appear before the Taupo District Court tomorrow, 27 November, on charges of displaying gang insignia in a public place, resisting Police and assaulting Police.

In Mangakino last night, Police conducted a search under the Search and Surveillance Act after several cannabis plants were seen at a residential address on Huami Street, around 6:50pm. A Mongrel Mob member and an associate exited the house, one displaying gang insignia. The 32-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member displaying gang insignia was arrested and is due to appear in the Taupo District Court in due course on charges of displaying gang insignia in a public place, resisting arrest, and cultivating cannabis. The second person, a 48-year-old Mongrel Mob associate is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today on charges of cultivating cannabis and procuring cannabis.

In Canterbury, Police were called to Grove Road, Addington around 10:40am yesterday following reports of an altercation between a man and a woman. The man, a 31-year-old Black Power member was seen on the street with a Mangu Kaha patch. He retreated into an address nearby prior to Police arrival and was arrested after he came outside following a brief voice appeal. His gang patch was seized, and he was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges of displaying gang insignia in a public place and assault with intent to injure.

One Mongrel Mob member was given a sharp reminder of the new law when they entered the Taumaranui Police station on an unrelated matter wearing a cap displaying Mongrel Mob insignia. The cap was seized, and the 33-year-old man was issued a summons to appear in the Taumaranui District Court on a charge of displaying gang insignia in a public place.

A hoodie and a cap displaying Mongrel Mob Notorious insignia were among the items seized following a reported firearms incident in Manurewa yesterday afternoon. Police responded to Manurewa around 2:20pm following a report that a man had discharged a firearm towards another person on Kirton Crescent. Police with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter located and brought the alleged offender’s vehicle to a stop on Great South Road, Drury. A .22 firearm was also seized, and the 46-year-old Mongrel Mob member was due to appear in the Manukau District Court today on charges of committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

