Addressing Housing Insecurity For Older People In Aotearoa: NZCCSS Report Calls For Action

By 2028, over 25% of Aotearoa’s population will be over 65, yet the housing insecurity challenges faced by this growing cohort remain largely unaddressed. Older people in Aotearoa are struggling with housing insecurity, with significant disparities in access to emergency housing and public housing. Without a clear, comprehensive plan, we are not ready to support this group effectively.

In response to this pressing issue, Rachel Mackay, Senior Analyst at NZCCSS, has developed the report Housing Insecurity in Aotearoa’s Older People. This report provides data-driven insights into the housing challenges older people face and highlights key ethnic, regional, and systemic disparities in access to housing support.

The report, created with input from NZCCSS membership organisations and other thought leaders in the sector, lays out critical areas of focus and proposes solutions for addressing these issues. It draws attention to the urgent need for better coordination and access to housing support for older people, ensuring that their rights and needs are met.

NZCCSS is committed to continuing the work of raising awareness and advocating for long term change. This report serves as a vital resource for policymakers, community organisations, and all stakeholders working to improve housing outcomes for older people in Aotearoa.

Available now on the NZCCSS website, Mackay says the report highlights how “housing insecurity impacts our ability to live well, and as we age this becomes even more complex. Our ability to access support is impacted by how close we live to services and in many cases which post code we live in. We hope that this first look at the national distribution of housing insecurity in over 55s can bring more understanding to the difficulties these kaumātua are facing. "

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

About NZCCSS: The New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services (NZCCSS) represents more than 230 member organisations providing a range of community, health and social support services across Aotearoa. These organisations include some of the most recognised and highly regarded names in social service provision, and all are world famous in their own rohe. Their mahi informs our deep understanding of the everyday lives of New Zealand communities as we work towards achieving a just and compassionate society for all. We see this work as an extension of the mission of Jesus Christ, which we seek to fulfil through our commitment to giving priority to the systematically disempowered, and to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

NZCCSS comprises six members: the Anglican Care Network, Baptist Churches of New Zealand, Catholic Social Services, Presbyterian Support and the Methodist and Salvation Army Churches. Nationally, the range and scope of our member networks is extensive. Around 230 separate providers in 55 towns and cities throughout New Zealand deliver 37 types of services through 1,024 programmes. Members employ over 5,000 full-time staff, 7,000 part-time staff, and co-ordinate almost 16,000 volunteers.

© Scoop Media

