Shop From Home This Christmas With NZ Post

With just one month to go until Christmas Day, NZ Post is gearing up to deliver Kiwis’ online shopping.

NZ Post Chief Customer Officer Bryan Dobson says NZ Post is bringing on extra people, planes, trucks and vans to deliver the 2 million parcels per week (approx.) that Kiwis will buy online this busy season.

“This week we are expecting to deliver millions of parcels from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. For the last few years, we’ve seen Black Friday sales exceed Boxing Day as the biggest sales event in New Zealand and we’re expecting that trend to continue this year,” says Dobson.

“If you’re wanting to send a gift to a loved one, our advice is to get organised, with sending deadlines for economy coming up fast, and some of the deadlines for the cheaper economy option to some international destinations already passed.”

“All the information about sending deadlines for Christmas can be found here.”

“The people at NZ Post are really proud of the role we play in getting everyone’s Christmas presents under the tree every year. The NZ Post teams will be working around the clock to right up until Christmas Eve, when NZ Post will be the last van in the driveway before Santa arrives.”

NZ Post encourages Kiwis to get ready for receiving parcels by downloading the NZ Post app to help track and manage their deliveries and provide instructions such as ‘leave under the BBQ cover’ to keep their presents safe and secure.

Help keep your NZ Post Couriers and Posties safe this busy season

NZ Post is also asking New Zealanders to help keep your Couriers and Posties safe this busy season as they’re out and about delivering millions of parcels and mail items in the lead up to Christmas Day.

NZ Post Chief People Officer Monica Ayers has some safety tips for New Zealanders who are expecting deliveries.

“NZ Post Couriers and Posties are out delivering hundreds of parcels to Kiwi households every day and they do come across some hazards that customers can help with.

Please keep dogs secure on your property so that deliveries can be safely made

Please keep an eye out for Posties on bikes, Paxsters, or walking as you reverse out of driveways

Please keep an eye out for Couriers in vans as you are driving – they are often pulled over, or in driveways to make deliveries

Please call the Police if you see any NZ Post Courier or Postie being abused or threatened by a member of the public

Please treat our customer contact centre people with respect

NZ Post has a zero tolerance stance on abuse, violence and discrimination towards NZ Post Couriers, Posties and contact centre staff.

“We know that this time of year can be stressful and tensions can be high. We are asking New Zealanders to be patient, considerate and careful, to help keep everyone safe,” says Monica.

