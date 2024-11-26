Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ERANZ Members Support Consumers Through Electricity Payment Difficulties

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 5:06 pm
Press Release: ERANZ

The Electricity Retailers Association (ERANZ) of New Zealand welcomes the Electricity Authority's report today showing that ERANZ members, Contact, Genesis Energy, Mercury, Meridian Energy, and Nova Energy, continue to fully comply with Consumer Care Guidelines.

ERANZ Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy says the Guidelines, originally developed a decade ago by retailers, ensure minimum consumer care standards and protection for consumers.

"The guidelines are fundamental to ERANZ members. It was ERANZ that began the work of refreshing and modernising the guidelines in 2019, so they continue to be fit-for-purpose for consumers in the future."

Abernethy says ERANZ supports the Electricity Authority’s ongoing efforts to improve minimum standards for electricity consumers in New Zealand including making them mandatory.

“ERANZ members are committed to delivering best practice customer service. In many cases, the services go beyond the minimum standards prescribed.

“We look forward to working with consumers as we implement the Consumer Care Obligations next year and continue to provide high standards of consumer care.

“If anyone is experiencing payment difficulties, the best thing they can do is talk to their retailer early – they have a range of ways to help.”

© Scoop Media

