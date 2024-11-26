Road Closed, SH2, Manor Park - Wellington
Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2, Western Hutt Road is closed following a
serious crash this evening.
Police were alerted to the
two-vehicle crash near Manor Park at around
5.20pm.
One person is reported to have moderate
injuries.
The northbound lanes are closed and
diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more