Road Closed, SH2, Manor Park - Wellington

State Highway 2, Western Hutt Road is closed following a serious crash this evening.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash near Manor Park at around 5.20pm.

One person is reported to have moderate injuries.

The northbound lanes are closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

