Kelburn House Fire Update #2

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has contained a house fire in Kelburn, Wellington.

Five crews are still on site working to fully extinguish the fire. People are advised to avoid the area to allow Fire and Emergency crews to work.

There is some smoke in the area, so if you are affected, keep your doors and windows shut and turn off your air conditioning.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media