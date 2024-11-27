State Highway 6 Closed Following Crash, Makarewa - Southern

State Highway 6 is closed between Orion Road and Flora Road following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision just before 11:15am.

Two people are trapped, and emergency services are working to extract them from their vehicles.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

