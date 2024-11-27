State Highway 6 Closed Following Crash, Makarewa - Southern
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 6 is closed between Orion Road and Flora
Road following a crash.
Emergency services were called
to the two-vehicle collision just before 11:15am.
Two
people are trapped, and emergency services are working to
extract them from their vehicles.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been
notified.
