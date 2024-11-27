New Zealand Must Step Up And Pay Our Fair Share Post-COP29

World Vision New Zealand and Oxfam Aotearoa are urging the New Zealand Government to seize the momentum off the back of the global climate conference, Cop29, and pay our fair share toward global climate action.

The recent United Nations climate change conference, COP29, established a new global climate finance goal, tripling the previous target from NZ$146 billion (US$100 billion) to NZ$440 billion (US$300 billion) annually by 2035.

The two humanitarian organisations say now is the time for New Zealand to commit to strong and fair climate finance as the country approaches the renewal of its own commitment in 2025. Climate finance is essential to help countries on the frontlines of climate change adapt to its impacts and transition to greener systems.

Dr. Olivia Yates, Advocacy Policy and Research Advisor at World Vision, says higher-income countries like New Zealand have a responsibility to provide and mobilise funding for lower-income countries, like Pacific nations, that are least responsible for the climate crisis.

“As a wealthy nation with high historical emissions and a key player in the Pacific, New Zealand has a practical obligation to increase its climate finance contributions. We need to support the hardest-hit communities, like our Pacific neighbours. This isn’t just about fairness—it’s essential to help children and families survive and thrive in a warming world,” she says. She says the COP29 landmark decision emphasises developed countries “taking the lead” in achieving a broader target of at least NZ$1.9 trillion in total finance by 2035.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dr. Nick Henry, Climate Justice Lead at Oxfam Aotearoa says the NZ$440 billion annual commitment announced last week falls short of meeting the full needs of climate vulnerable nations, but is a reminder that New Zealand and other countries must significantly increase their contributions.

“New Zealand’s climate finance is an essential lifeline for Pacific communities facing rising seas and extreme weather. The grants from our government enable Pacific families to adapt their crops, maintain clean water, and involve everyone in their community, including children and young people, to be part of the solutions as they adapt to a changing climate,” she says.

Currently, New Zealand has allocated NZ$325 million annually for climate finance to support Pacific-focused projects such as disaster-readiness, climate adaptation, resilience building, and sustainable food systems. However, this figure would not meet the threshold required of New Zealand under the new COP29 framework.

Oxfam and World Vision recently released a report highlighting New Zealand’s responsibility to bolster its climate finance support for communities on the frontlines of climate change in the Pacific Doing Our Fair Share: New Zealand’s Responsibility to Provide Climate Finance.

They say the latest decision from Cop29 supports the report’s findings and the two organisations are calling on the New Zealand Government to:

Scale-up climate finance to NZ$558 million by 2025 , meeting New Zealand's obligations under the original US$100 billion goal.

, meeting New Zealand's obligations under the original US$100 billion goal. Double climate finance by 2030 to NZ$1.12 billion , ensuring steady progress toward the global goal.

, ensuring steady progress toward the global goal. Develop a clear plan to meet New Zealand’s fair share of the updated US$300 billion target by 2035.

As the renewal of New Zealand’s climate finance commitment approaches in 2025, World Vision New Zealand and Oxfam Aotearoa urge the government to align with the new global target and demonstrate leadership in addressing the climate crisis.

© Scoop Media

