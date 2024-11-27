Serious Crash Closes State Highway 1, Piarere - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1, Piarere is closed following a
crash.
The two-vehicle crash near Paparamu Road was
reported to Police just after 2pm.
Initial indications
are that there are serious injuries.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
