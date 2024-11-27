Serious Crash Closes State Highway 1, Piarere - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 1, Piarere is closed following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash near Paparamu Road was reported to Police just after 2pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

