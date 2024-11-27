Southbound Lane, State Highway 94 Reopens Following Crash - Southern

One lane on State Highway 94 near Deer Flat has reopened following a serious crash earlier today.

The crash, where a van rolled, was reported to Police at 11.55am.

The southbound lane is now open and stop-go traffic management is in place.

Two people have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital – one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries.

Several other people have been taken to a nearby medical centre with minor to moderate injuries.

