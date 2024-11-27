Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 27 November 2024

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • The ocean-going tug and barge are completing final preparation for the passage to Samoa where they will commence the removal, recovery and safe disposal of the fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui.
  • On board the barge are the work boats, pumping gear, diving equipment, mooring and anchoring systems, ‘tank tainers’ for the recovered fuel and other equipment required for the fuel removal.
  • The approximately 1,500 nautical mile voyage is expected to take 10-11 days sailing, depending on weather and sea conditions.
  • Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said, “The departure of the vessels will be a significant milestone for Operation Resolution and is the culmination of a lot of hard work by many people across multiple agencies, both in New Zealand and Samoa.”
  • “While we wait for the arrival of the barge into Samoa, work continues to ensure all the necessary customs and immigration clearances, vessel certification, biosecurity approvals, along with health and safety protocols for this phase of the operation are obtained,” said Commodore Brown. “Our thanks goes to the Samoan authorities for their assistance in facilitating these permissions.”
© Scoop Media

