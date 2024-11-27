Name Release, Blenheim Homicide
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who was
located deceased at a property on Muller Road, Blenheim on
Monday.
She was 78-year-old Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan,
of Blenheim.
Police wish to extend our condolences to
her family and friends.
The 55-year-old man charged
with her murder has been remanded in custody ahead of his
next appearance in the High Court at Wellington on 13
December.
