Name Release, Blenheim Homicide

Police can now release the name of the woman who was located deceased at a property on Muller Road, Blenheim on Monday.

She was 78-year-old Jennifer Phyllis Sheehan, of Blenheim.

Police wish to extend our condolences to her family and friends.

The 55-year-old man charged with her murder has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance in the High Court at Wellington on 13 December.

