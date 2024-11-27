Fatal Crash, SH1, Piarere

Police can now advise one person has died in a crash on State Highway 1, Piarere.

The crash, involving a bus and a car, was reported to Police just after 2pm today.

A number of other people were injured in the crash. Two people are reported to have critical injuries, four have serious injuries, and seven people have moderate injuries.

State Highway 1 remains closed at the crash scene, near the intersection with Paparamu Road.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.

