Operation Nickel Update

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham:

Police are continuing to take enforcement action around the country in response to breaches of the Gangs Act.

In Auckland City a young person has been referred to Youth Services after being seen wearing sweatshirt featuring Head Hunters insignia on Riverside Avenue at around 8.45am yesterday.

In Waikato District an 18-year-old man was arrested and will be summoned to appear in Huntly District Court, after he was observed wearing a West Side t-shirt on Bridge Street, Huntly shortly before 3pm yesterday.

Police enforced breaches of the Gangs Act in two separate incidents in Wellington District. At around 6.30am on Tuesday 26 November a gang member wearing Mongrel Mob insignia threatened staff at a Johnsonville service station. The man left the premises and was located by Police and arrested. The 48-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 29 November facing charges relating to this incident.

Shortly after midnight in the early hours of 27 November Police responded to a report of a disorder on Courtenay Place involving several people wearing gang insignia. Police reviewed CCTV footage and identified and located three people wearing gang insignia who were subsequently arrested. A 22-year-old man was charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 2 December, and two youths were referred to Youth Services.

Overall, Police around the country continue to report good levels of compliance with the new laws.

