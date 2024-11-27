Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Nickel Update

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham:

Police are continuing to take enforcement action around the country in response to breaches of the Gangs Act.

In Auckland City a young person has been referred to Youth Services after being seen wearing sweatshirt featuring Head Hunters insignia on Riverside Avenue at around 8.45am yesterday.

In Waikato District an 18-year-old man was arrested and will be summoned to appear in Huntly District Court, after he was observed wearing a West Side t-shirt on Bridge Street, Huntly shortly before 3pm yesterday.

Police enforced breaches of the Gangs Act in two separate incidents in Wellington District. At around 6.30am on Tuesday 26 November a gang member wearing Mongrel Mob insignia threatened staff at a Johnsonville service station. The man left the premises and was located by Police and arrested. The 48-year-old man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 29 November facing charges relating to this incident.

Shortly after midnight in the early hours of 27 November Police responded to a report of a disorder on Courtenay Place involving several people wearing gang insignia. Police reviewed CCTV footage and identified and located three people wearing gang insignia who were subsequently arrested. A 22-year-old man was charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on 2 December, and two youths were referred to Youth Services.

Overall, Police around the country continue to report good levels of compliance with the new laws.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 