Nine Arrests Following Drugs Bust

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 6:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Stolen licence plates have served up a much larger discovery, after Police uncovered a suspected clandestine laboratory in Mount Wellington.

Nine gang associates were arrested as Police cleared the Mount Wellington Highway address on Tuesday evening.

Auckland City East acting Area Commander, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says Police were made aware of a vehicle travelling with stolen licence plates at around 5pm.

“The Police Air Support Unit deployed and located this vehicle being driven in the Mount Wellington area.

“Ground units deployed to an address the vehicle had arrived at, before it was blocked in and both occupants were arrested.”

Inside the vehicle, a search unearthed an amount of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Inspector Dolheguy says the address was cordoned off as one man exited and tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

“A further six people were eventually called out of the house and were taken into custody.”

Police located several items consistent with the operation of a clan lab.

Inspector Dolheguy says at this stage, a 26-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on 3 December charged with possessing cannabis.

“Methamphetamine is incredibly harmful to many lives and families in our communities, and we will continue to disrupt its manufacture and supply.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into the methamphetamine located, and we can’t rule out further charges being laid.”

© Scoop Media

