Road Closed, Wairere Drive, Hamilton - Waikato

Wairere Drive is closed following an incident this evening.

Police were alerted to a diesel spill on Wairere Drive near Crosby Road at around 4.55pm.

The road is believed to be closed for some time, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

