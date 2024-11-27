Road Closed, Wairere Drive, Hamilton - Waikato
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wairere Drive is closed following an incident this
evening.
Police were alerted to a diesel spill on
Wairere Drive near Crosby Road at around 4.55pm.
The
road is believed to be closed for some time, and diversions
are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and expect
delays.
