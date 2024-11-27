Additional Police In Tauranga Ahead Of Funeral

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson, Acting Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

Police have called in extra staff and additional resources to have an increased presence in Tauranga tomorrow, monitoring a gang-connected funeral.

Following the death of a prominent Mongrel Mob member, gang members and associates are expected to travel into Western Bay of Plenty area to pay their respects.

While it is important to provide a space for family and friends to pay their respects, we want to remind those planning to attend the funeral to make smart decisions and not publicly display gang insignia.

Additional staff from across Bay of Plenty and other districts will be in the Tauranga area tomorrow to support Western Bay of Plenty Police.

We will maintain an increased presence, monitoring movements of gang members and associates, and will be ready to respond if required.

No unlawful activity will be accepted, including breaches of the new Gangs Act, which came into effect last week.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you are reporting matters after the fact, please contact 105 either online [1] or over the phone, referencing file number 241126/9365.

