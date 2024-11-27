Have You Seen Rebecca?

Police are appealing for any sightings of Rebecca, 46, reported missing in Panmure.

Rebecca was last seen near Panmure Library on Pilkington Road at around 1.30pm today wearing dark blue pants, light blue patterned shirt and black shoes with white soles.

Police and Rebecca’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and would like to see her return home.

If you have seen Rebecca or may have information on her whereabouts, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060753849.

