Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Rebecca?

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied: NZ Police
Supplied: NZ Police

Police are appealing for any sightings of Rebecca, 46, reported missing in Panmure.

Rebecca was last seen near Panmure Library on Pilkington Road at around 1.30pm today wearing dark blue pants, light blue patterned shirt and black shoes with white soles.

Police and Rebecca’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and would like to see her return home.

If you have seen Rebecca or may have information on her whereabouts, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060753849.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 