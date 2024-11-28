Christmas Arrives In The City Centre With A Sleigh Full Of Festive Activities

Christmas tree to light up Masonic Park over the festive season. Photo/Supplied.

The festive spirit is alive in Tauranga city centre this year with a large 8-metre reusable Christmas tree lighting up the revitalised Masonic Park every night from 28 November to 5 January.

The Christmas tree will spark a month of free festivities taking place in the city centre this year. Organised by Tauranga City Council and Downtown Tauranga, there will be something for everyone to enjoy with Santa’s Grotto, a Razzle Dazzle Reindeer Trail, a Christmas concert, an outdoor festive movie and so much more.

Tauranga Councillor Rod Taylor said with the waterfront transformation almost complete, it’s going to be an extra special Christmas in the city centre.

“This year we have seen the waterfront be transformed into a beautiful place where people can relax, play, and connect with Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour. With the much-anticipated Waterfront Playground opening in mid-December it will be a city centre Christmas like never before.

“It's been a tough few years for everyone, especially our city centre businesses, and this Christmas is a time for celebrating how far we have come and helping spread the festive spirit for everyone to enjoy.”

Bringing extra magic to the city centre, Santa and his trusty elf will be making their grand entrance in true Tauranga style aboard the Kewpie Cruise boat. Head along to Tauranga Waterfront at 10am on Sunday, 1 December and wave Santa ashore before he checks out the Little Big Markets and settles into his ‘Southern Hemisphere Grotto’ at 41 Devonport Road.

If Christmas tunes are more your thing, gather the family and relax in the sun as Tauranga Big Band perform a free Christmas themed concert in Masonic Park on Saturday, 14 December.

Downtown Tauranga Manager, Genevieve Whitson said with all the positive changes we are seeing in the city we wanted to encourage more people to come in and enjoy it as well as bring the Christmas spirit to life.

“Packed with free fun for everyone, the city is the ultimate hotspot this December. Come and join the festivities, browse the shops for Christmas goodies and treat yourself to a bite to eat at one of our amazing eateries.”

For further details about all events happening in the city centre head to: whatsontauranga.co.nz/citycentre.

Santa's Southern Hemisphere Grotto at 41 Devonport Road. Photo/Supplied.

