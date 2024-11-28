Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Feedback Opens For Port Tarakohe Draft Spatial Plan

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: Tasman District Council

The Port Tarakohe draft Spatial Plan addresses how the interests of commercial, recreation users and special/environmental values will be managed and served in the future.

The release for public feedback on the Port Tarakohe Draft Spatial Plan for public feedback marks the next stage for this project.

Previous community engagement has created wide interest and feedback from the public, landowners, iwi, recreation, industry and environmental advocates who have an ongoing interest in the creation of a balanced, sustainable, and thriving Port Tarakohe.

Feedback is now being sought on the three objectives of the draft Spatial Plan and the actions that will support their implementation.

The three objectives focus on improving certainty around use, providing for appropriate growth and change and protecting the special spaces, places and environmental values.

Actions supporting the objectives include separating uses, drafting new rules, ensuring safe access, management plans for storm and wastewater, support of cultural and environmental values and community-based biodiversity restoration and enhancement, among others.

Read the plan and give us your feedback here at shape.tasman.govt.nz/port-tarakohe-spatial-plan

Join the conversation and meet the planners:
Tuesday 10 December (11 - 2pm) at Pōhara Boat Club

Meet the planners and give us your feedback in person.

No appointments are necessary. Any questions email us at environmentplan@tasman.govt.nz

Feedback on Shape Tasman to the Port Tarakohe Draft Spatial is open now through to Monday 10 February 2025.

