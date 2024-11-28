Employment Indicators: October 2024

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the October 2024 month (compared with the September 2024 month) were:

all industries – down 0.1 percent (2,017 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs

primary industries – up 1.2 percent (1,304 jobs)

goods-producing industries – down 0.2 percent (1,006 jobs)

service industries – down 0.1 percent (2,557 jobs).

