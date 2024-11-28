Employment Indicators: October 2024
Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the October 2024 month (compared with the September 2024 month) were:
- all industries – down 0.1 percent (2,017 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
- primary industries – up 1.2 percent (1,304 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – down 0.2 percent (1,006 jobs)
- service industries – down 0.1 percent (2,557 jobs).
