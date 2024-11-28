Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Employment Indicators: October 2024

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 11:07 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the October 2024 month (compared with the September 2024 month) were:

  • all industries – down 0.1 percent (2,017 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – up 1.2 percent (1,304 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – down 0.2 percent (1,006 jobs)
  • service industries – down 0.1 percent (2,557 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Employment indicators: October 2024 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/employment-indicators-october-2024
  • CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
