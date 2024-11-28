Update: Tauranga Gang Funeral

Superintendent Tim Anderson, Bay of Plenty District Commander:

Police continue to monitor a gang-connected funeral of a prominent Mongrel Mob member in Tauranga today.

A procession is due to travel across Tauranga late-morning and Police will have checkpoints in place as we monitor and respond to any unlawful activity.

We want to provide space for family and friends to grieve the loss of a loved one, however we want to make it clear that no unlawful activity will be tolerated and enforcement action will be taken where unlawful activity is identified.

This morning Police arrested a driver and seized their vehicle after they were allegedly seen driving dangerously on Owen’s Place around 9am.

The 30-year-old man is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court in due course on charges of dangerous driving.

There is no place for this activity today, this arrest reinforces our message that we will be taking enforcement action where unlawful activity is identified.

If you see any unlawful activity please contact Police and provide as much detail as you can.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you are reporting matters after the fact, please contact 105 either online or over the phone, referencing file number 241126/9365.

