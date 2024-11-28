Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kerry Gregory Confirmed As Chief Executive For A Further Two Years

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Fire Emergency New Zealand

The Board of Fire and Emergency New Zealand is pleased to announce the reappointment of Kerry Gregory as Chief Executive for a further two years, from 1 July 2025 through until 30 June 2027. Mr Gregory will also take on the operational leadership role of National Commander from 1 February 2025.

Kerry Gregory (Photo/Supplied)

Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan says, "Kerry was appointed to his role in 2022 and since then he has led from the front through change, a range of challenges and some of the most extreme weather events Aotearoa New Zealand has seen in decades. All the while, he has kept the organisation on the path set by the Board including continuing to build a safe, positive, and inclusive workplace that is financially prudent."

"Kerry’s mana within the organisation, his continued and clearly demonstrated leadership and his resilience ensured that the Board was unanimous in our decision to extend his tenure."

"The scope of Fire and Emergency’s response continues to change, as do the needs of the communities we serve. There is a lot still to do and the Board is confident that Fire and Emergency remains in good hands as it continues to evolve over the next two years."

"I am proud of what Kerry has achieved since he stepped into the Chief Executive role and through what has been, on occasion, challenging times. And I know that his reappointment will provide valuable stability to Fire and Emergency as we continue our important mahi for Aotearoa New Zealand."

Mr Gregory says, "It is an honour and a privilege to continue to lead an organisation that gives so much back to Aotearoa New Zealand in so many ways every single day. I am proud of what I have achieved to date, and for what is still to come."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire Emergency New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 