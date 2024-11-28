What’s Worse: Auckland Council’s Phone Bill, Or The Bill For Its Phones?

The Auckland ratepayers' Alliance can reveal through a Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act request that Auckland Council has spent $2.2 million on purchasing phones in the last three years, and a further $1.5 million on mobile connections last year alone.

“The question must be asked, what's costing ratepayers money, unnecessarily?" said Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance Spokesman, Sam Warren.

“Using phones as library scanners is well-and-good, but in 2024, virtually everyone already owns a phone. Why are corporate staff even considered for mobiles, on-call or not?

“Yes, work related travel should induce allowances for data and phone calls, but is this deal the most cost effective option? A yearly bill of $1,522,893 is massive, and will only get bigger.

“Chief Executive Phil Wilson must find cuts and efficiencies, big and small, throughout Auckland Council to avoid rates rises reaching double digits next year.”

