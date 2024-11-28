Crash, State Highway 35, Hiruharama - Eastern
Thursday, 28 November 2024, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 35, Hiruharama is currently blocked between
Parker Road and Hiruharama Road following a
crash.
Emergency services were notified of the
two-vehicle crash just after 1pm.
Initial indications
are that there are serious injuries.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
