Arrest Made In Relation To Rural Mailbox Thefts

A man has been arrested and will appear before the courts in relation to a large number of rural mailbox thefts in North Canterbury recently.

Police had received reports about several parcels and other mail going missing from Waimakariri and Selwyn mailboxes.

A search warrant was executed at a rural Eyrewell address earlier this week, where a large quantity of opened mail was located, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow on charges of theft, damage to property, unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, and possessing an offensive weapon.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel of Canterbury Police says the local community was crucial to solving this case, with a camera set up in one instance to observe mailboxes, and excellent communication between neighbours.

“We know how frustrating it is having parcels stolen – particularly coming into the Christmas period, where mailboxes are especially busy with items arriving, many of which are destined for gifts.”

Senior Sergeant McDaniel is urging people to take every precaution to make sure their mail reaches the intended recipient and doesn’t fall into the hands of opportunistic thieves.

“Use carriers’ parcel tracking services to keep a close eye on when an item will arrive. Check mailboxes as close to mail delivery time as possible – especially if you are expecting an item to be delivered that day.

“If your mailbox is set far away from your house, consider setting up a security camera to cover the area, as well as around your property.

“Some carriers will also let you request delivery to your doorstep, rather than your mailbox, so make the most of this type of service and ask that parcels are left somewhere safe.

“If you’re not around when a parcel is due to be delivered, make sure you ask a friend or neighbour to collect it for you and keep it safe until you return.”

If your parcel is marked as delivered but you have not received it, it’s worth reporting this to Police as it may become part of a larger investigation if this is a trend occurring in the area.

If you see anything suspicious, take note of any activity and/or vehicle number plates and report it to Police.

You can make a report through the Rural Lookout Application on your phone, online or by calling 105, or call 111 if it is happening now.

