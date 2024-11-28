Development Of A Canterbury Regional Policy Statement Paused

The development of a key planning document for Canterbury is being put on pause.

On Wednesday 27 November, Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) councillors voted to pause the development of the Canterbury Regional Policy Statement (CRPS) until January 2026 in light of recent changes in government direction on freshwater management.

The new legislation states that Councils must not notify freshwater planning instruments for public consultation before 31 December 2025 or until a new National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management is gazetted (whichever is the earlier).

Councillors also voted to engage with the Minister for the Environment to clarify if there is a pathway available to notify Plan Change 8 prior to January 2026.

Environment Canterbury Chair, Craig Pauling, acknowledged it was a day of tough decisions for Council, but given the changes to the Resource Management Act already in place and further changes signalled, councillors decided it was prudent to pause the CRPS.

“I’d like to thank all the staff for their work and the community for their engagement in this mahi to date and to reassure them that input will inform our future planning work.

We will continue to work with our communities to achieve the best outcomes for Canterbury/Waitaha.”

About Plan Change 8

Water-related changes to a number of regional plans are collectively known Plan as Change 8. The version that will be discussed with the Minister seeks to

Resolve unintended obstacles to stormwater management for infrastructure projects in fully allocated zones

Remove some of the regulatory hurdles for people wishing to construct wetlands

Carry over provisions that limit further dairy intensification and better manage the potentially negative effects of winter grazing.

