TSB Festival Of Lights Announces High-energy Line-up Of Free Lights And Entertainment

Children with TSB Festival of Lights 2024-2024 lighting installation Affinity, by Amigo and Amigo (Sydney). [Photo/Supplied]

NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights will turn up the magic for another dazzling summer at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth from 21 December.

Released today, this year’s lineup for the free, five-week festival features 13 new light installations and more than 70 events, making it one of New Zealand’s most anticipated free summer events. The festival runs through to 26 January.

The lineup includes a vibrant mix featuring public art light installations, stage performances by high-calibre musicians, an all-ages New Year’s Eve party, outdoor cinema, and Festival Kids events. The beloved ‘Glow Boats’ are also returning to the lake and will now be pre-bookable through the festival’s website.

Illuminating Pukekura Park are light installations such as Affinity, coming from Sydney, inspired by the neural pathways of the human brain. Gondwana Glade is a multi-sensory journey through the whispers of ancient nature. New commissioned pieces by national light artists Vesica, Angus Muir, and Tungsten Projects immerse visitors in large-scale public art spaces.

Opening night (21 December) features noughties Aotearoa icons Goodshirt, among a summer soundtrack of 44 artists playing over the five weeks. Other performers include international blues musician C.W. Stoneking, APRA Maioha Award winner Jordyn with a Why, Kiwi-turned-Nashville band South for Winter, Aotearoa Music Awards Best Rock finalist Midwave Breaks, and others such as Casual Healing, Richter City Rebels and Christopher Tubbs.

The Festival Kids programme will keep tamariki entertained with a foam party, glow cricket, DJ classes, and roving performers. For the adults, Pinot & Picasso, Circus BBQ Party, and a bluegrass twist on Macbeth are among the exciting events on offer.

“The glow of TSB Festival of Lights reaches across Taranaki and throughout Aotearoa – last year we welcomed 175,000 visitors, brought top international and national musicians to the festival, and connected public arts and nature with the community,” says NPDC Events Lead, Lisa Ekdahl.

“This is what the Festival of Lights is all about.”

TSB is once again on board as naming right sponsor with its chief executive Kerry Boielle saying the bank is thrilled to play a part in this successful event which helps showcase the magic of New Plymouth.

“The impact the lights have for our region and economy is far-reaching,” says Kerry.

“It attracts so many people to visit and experience what we have to offer, while also providing a special and cost-free night out for our local whānau to enjoy, and that’s why TSB is proud to be in our twenty first year supporting it.”

Check out the full line-up and festival information online at festivaloflights.nz, follow on Facebook and Instagram. You can also pick up a free programme from the council office in Liardet Street, New Plymouth Airport, White Hart Precinct, and Isite locations around Taranaki.

Fast Facts

Open daily from 8.30 pm until 11pm.

Last year 175,000 people visited the festival.

39 per cent of total festival visits across 2023/2024 were by people from outside Taranaki - of these, 69 per cent said the festival was the main reason for their visit.

The 2023/2024 festival season post analysis study by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) showed it pumped more than GDP $9.2m into the local economy.

