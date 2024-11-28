Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Woman Arrested Following Assault In CBD

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have this afternoon arrested a woman following a shoplifting incident in which a security guard was injured.

At about 12.30pm, Police were called to a supermarket in Auckland’s CBD following a report of an assault.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says staff at the store identified a woman they suspected had shoplifted from the store.

“It was believed she had attempted to leave the shop without paying for more than $100 worth of groceries.

“Security staff attempted to intervene and recover the groceries and a brief tussle ensued before the woman fled on foot.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the woman then returned to the store and allegedly threw a bottle at security guards.

“She then allegedly assaulted one of the guards with a broken bottle, before again fleeing the scene.

“One of the guards suffered a laceration to his torso and he was treated at the scene,” he says.

“Police arrived quickly and with the assistance of a Police dog unit, located the woman nearby and attempted to take her into custody.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says during the arrest the woman spat at one officer and kicked another officer.

“She was quickly restrained and arrested.”

The woman suffered a minor dog bite and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with theft, aggravated assault, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of assaults Police.

Further charges have not been ruled out as Police enquiries continue.

© Scoop Media

