Arrests Made, Drugs And Cash Seized In Wellington Operation

Two men have been arrested and drugs and cash seized today in a series of search warrants targeting the supply of drugs in Wellington.

Police executed a number of warrants in Khandallah and Hataitai as part of Operation Erosion, a two-month investigation into the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs into the region.

The men, aged 29 and 31, now face serious charges in relation to the supply of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and cannabis. One of the men also faces a money laundering charge.

During today’s searches, investigators seized approximately $50,000 in cash, three vehicles, and 9kg of cannabis with a street value of more than $75,000.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) says social media played a role in the offending.

“Police will allege through the prosecution that the 29-year-old man was using social media and encrypted applications to offer significant amounts of cocaine for sale, and that his messaging reached an audience of up to 500 people.

“Police will be analysing this data as part of their ongoing investigation.”

Detective Inspector Thomson says Police will now also focus on seizing assets from the pair.

“This has been a co-ordinated approach with our Asset Recovery Team, who have identified assets and lifestyle spending that Police will allege has come from the proceeds of serious drug dealing.

“This is part of our continued commitment to holding offenders to account and preventing and reducing crime and harm in our communities.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer of the Central Asset Recovery Unit says their team works closely with investigators to target and isolate criminal offending and seize assets wherever possible.

“Police will allege that the quality of the three vehicles and the $50,000 cash seized clearly show the offenders were living a lifestyle through illegitimate means.”

The 29-year-old man is next due to appear in Wellington District Court on 29 November, and the 31-year-old on 2 December.

