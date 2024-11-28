Building Control Team Celebrates Critical BCA Accreditation Assessment Success

L2R: Chris Dassen - McKenzie Builders Foreman, Darryn Cosford - Building Control Manager, Kowhai Te Manu - Building Control Administrator on-site at the Horizons Regional Council building refurbishment in Taumarunui. [Photo/Supplied]

Ruapehu District Council is celebrating its building control team passing a special accreditation assessment allowing it to continue operating as a Building Consent Authority (BCA).

The assessment, conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), confirmed the team’s progress and commitment to maintaining high standards of capability and consistency in their building control functions.

Executive Manager - Regulatory & Customer Services Sharon Robinson praised the building control team for their hard work and dedication.

“We are thrilled that the special assessment has validated the team’s commitment to continuous improvement and maintain this critical accreditation,” said Ms. Robinson.

“MBIE’s BCA accreditation scheme ensures that councils meet rigorous standards to deliver trusted, legally compliant building control services. This enables healthy, safe, sustainable, and high-quality building development within our communities.”

The special accreditation assessment was undertaken to check on Council’s progress in addressing non-compliances identified during an earlier 2023 assessment. The recent review found that improvements made since then had been effectively maintained, with notable progress highlighted by the assessment team. As a result, Ruapehu’s Building Consent Authority is now considered low risk.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Building Control Manager Darryn Cosford expressed pride in the team’s performance and the positive feedback received.

“It was especially pleasing to hear from the assessors that our team demonstrated a strong motivation for continuous improvement,” said Mr. Cosford. “The assessors noted the team’s professional communication, approachable demeanour, and excellent use of discussion time during the assessment.”

Mr. Cosford reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to maintaining its BCA accreditation and ensuring that construction in Ruapehu meets the highest standards.

“Our building team is dedicated to ensuring healthy, safe, sustainable, and high-quality building development in Ruapehu,” he said. “Developers, builders, homeowners, and others undertaking construction in our district can have every confidence that their signed-off construction is legally compliant and can be trusted.”

This successful outcome reflects Ruapehu District Council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its building control services and meet the needs of its growing community.

© Scoop Media

