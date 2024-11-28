Port Unions To Protest CCHL Meeting

The two main unions representing workers at Lyttelton Port Company will be holding a joint protest before the Christchurch City Holdings Ltd AGM this Friday November 29 at the Victoria Street Bridge from 3 to 4pm.

The CCHL AGM commences at 4.30 pm at the Avon Room, Christchurch Town Hall.

The Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) and the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) will be standing up to demand transparency and to say no to any privatization or contracting out agendas.

Both Unions are supporting the Keep Our Assets campaign who will be asking CCHL directors to assure the public that they will vote against any proposal to privatise or contract out, in whole or on part, the assets they are responsible for managing on behalf of the citizens of Christchurch.

CCHL operates our publicly owned assets at arms length from the Christchurch City Council.

In December 2023 CCHL attempted at short notice to get the Council to vote to give CCHL full decision making power over those assets, which would have set in place a process to sell them. Fortunately, this brazen move was defeated.

This AGM is CCHL's only (token) point of contact with the people of Christchurch, who own these assets.

Both MUNZ and RMTU support a publicly owned port with no contracting out of jobs.

In Unity MUNZ and RMTU!

