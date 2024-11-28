Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
‘$254k Blunder’ Dunedin Chief Executive Must Go For Costly Behaviour

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Allegations of poor behaviour from Dunedin City Council’s Chief Executive, Sandy Graham, have cost ratepayers more than $250,000 in both legal fees and an investigative report that will not be released to the public.

“Two issues are concerning – Graham’s extremely costly behaviour, and the utter lack of transparency surrounding the report into her, which alone cost more than $132,500” said Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.

“Citing reasons of privacy, details remain scarce as the report will not be made available for scrutiny. But it’s apparent that Graham’s repeated bad language and unprofessionalism are at the centre of this extremely costly investigation.

“Every reasonable effort must be made for the report to see the light of day, even if aspects are redacted to protect those who blew the whistle on Graham. Otherwise, an apology and employee improvement plan aren’t good enough at this high level.

“This year Dunedin locals have been hit with a staggering 17.5 percent rates increase. At the very least they deserve transparency and confidence in their Chief Executive who received a $31,678 pay bump, taking her renumeration to $418,080, according to the 2022/23 annual report from Council.

“We don’t expect perfect, but we expect much better. Either the incredibly expensive report into allegations over the well-paid bureaucrat’s behaviour is made public – or Graham must fall on her sword."

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

© Scoop Media

