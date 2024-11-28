Crash, SH51, Awatoto - Eastern
Thursday, 28 November 2024, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a four-vehicle
crash on SH51, Awatoto, at the bridge.
There have been
no serious injuries however traffic has been badly
impacted.
Please avoid the area while staff work to
clear the
scene.
