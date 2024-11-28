Arrests Made, Weapons Seized In Tauranga Gang Funeral Operation

Fourteen people have been arrested, and a vehicle and two firearms seized, following gang activity after a funeral in Tauranga today.

Bay of Plenty Police utilised additional resources, including the Police Eagle helicopter, from districts across New Zealand to maintain a visible presence and enforce the law.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson says this was the first gang funeral after the Gangs Act 2024 came into effect last week. The recently established gang legislation allowed Police to pre-emptively identify offenders with the potential to cause disruption and make arrests before further offences were committed.

Six Mongrel Mob members and associates were arrested after they were seen wearing clothing and jewellery displaying Mongrel Mob insignia.

A further eight people were arrested and charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving, possession of firearms, and possession of offensive weapons.

Items seized included Mongrel Mob insignia, firearms, and a vehicle seen driving dangerously earlier in the day.

Twenty-six infringements were issued for a range of driving offences, and three pink stickers were issued for vehicles that weren’t roadworthy.

Commissioner Richard Chambers commended staff on a well-executed and successful operation.

“Efforts made today sent a clear message to gang members across the country – we will not tolerate unlawful activity and enforcement action will be taken,” Commissioner Chambers said.

Superintendent Anderson thanked his staff for today’s actions.

“We achieved our mission taking enforcement action against those who were seen breaking the law while allowing space for family and friends lawfully grieving the loss of a loved one.”

