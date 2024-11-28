A Call To Ban All Pharmaceutical Advertising Direct To Consumers In New Zealand Media

New Zealand Outdoors & Freedom Party board member Aly Cook has started her next government petition to Ban all pharmaceutical advertising in New Zealand media.

The United states and New Zealand are the only countries in the world that allow unrestricted pharmaceutical advertising directly to consumers.

Pharmaceutical companies in New Zealand spend a significant amount on advertising, though the exact annual figure can vary. According to information from TVNZ's response to an Official Information Act request in 2021, pharmaceutical companies contributed approximately NZD $23.9 million over a five-year period to TVNZ's advertising revenue. While this does not specify a total annual amount, it gives an approximate range for advertising spend in the television sector alone, suggesting that the annual spend could be in the range of several million New Zealand dollars more, considering other forms of media like print, digital, and radio are also utilized for advertising.

Additionally to direct advertising, there is also advertising by the Ministry of Health for Pharmaceuticals direct to the public as an example

From the information available up to mid-2022, the government's total spend on advertising the COVID-19 vaccine campaign was reported to be NZD $35.09 million dollars between March 2021 and February 2022. This includes various forms of media like television, radio, billboards, and social media, as well as creative costs, website maintenance, and translation services.

This advertising is no doubt paying for our mainstream media to stay afloat and at risk of compromising their editorial and news departments to not cover anyone questioning their advertisers' products including the Covid 19 vaccine or covering the stories of the thousands of New Zealanders adversely affected by the Covid 19 jabs.

OIAs from Medsafe reveal 20559 serious (life threatening other than death) reports of severe reactions to the Covid 19 vaccines.

There are hardly any news outlets that have covered that we have Phase 2 or a Royal Commision Covid inquiry in New Zealand about to start, that will this time look at vaccine safety and efficacy. Media have also not reported figures in the OIAs like the NZD 11.4 million paid out by ACC to vaccine injured New Zealanders to the end of September 2024. Or the huge rise in Cardiac presentation in the under 40s to NZ EDS.

This rise was questioned in the mainstream media in Australia and figures in NSW and Queensland matched NZ alarming figures.

In Australia the head of health NSW admitted on air that some of those under 40s were definitely post vaccine cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis. Exclusive - Health Minister confirms LINK between Covid jab and chest pain

Additionally OIA from Pharmac reveals an increasing rise in the use and prescriptions for a drug called Colchicine (indicated for use in Pericarditis and Gout) prescriptions are still rising in 2024. As many people suffering with Myocarditis and Pericarditis are still reporting suffering months later.

Health NZ also released a study post vaccine cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis where 59% of those in the study were still having chest pain over 90 days later yet again, no reporting of this in the media and no acknowledgment of any actions by Health NZ or ACC even though the executive summary stated that this better care of the vaccine injured need to be looked at.

Also health NZ continues to describe myocarditis and pericarditis as a rare reaction that is mild and self limiting to the public. Which is misleading to say the least, when one looks at their own study data.

Mainstream media has also NOT reported to the public on this study .

Please sign Aly's petition by going here and share with others Petition of Aly Cook: Ban all pharmaceutical company advertising in New Zealand media: https://petitions.parliament.nz/93cfa81d-1fe3-499a-0524-08dcfe9e2d37

Petition of Aly Cook: Ban all pharmaceutical company advertising in New Zealand media

Petition request

That the House of Representatives ban all advertising by pharmaceutical companies and of any pharmaceuticals on any New Zealand media including television, radio, newspapers, magazines, billboards and any forms of online advertising direct to consumers in New Zealand.

Petition reason

New Zealand and the United States are the only high-income countries to allow unrestricted direct-to-consumer advertising of branded medicines, including the name of the drug and the condition for which it is prescribed. We believe it should be the place of medical professionals to offer informed consent and prescribe medicine for their patients with their individual needs and conditions considered.

It is not the place of any government to sit between the doctor and his patient.

Aly has prepared a short video on this BAN PHARMA ADVERTISING - YouTube

NB: For those who signed Aly's petition for a Royal Commission into Safety & Efficacy of the vaccine, Aly 1600 pages of evidence is now with the new Phase 2 Covid inquiry. She has received positive feedback from Grant Illingworth KC, the Chair of that committee he said in his correspondence to Aly

"We will be looking closely at issues of the kind you raise and will be reporting on those issues in due course."

"We appreciate you sharing evidence relating to COVID-19 vaccine injuries with Phase Two Commissioners"

"In the meantime, we have retained your evidence for consideration at a later date, and we may be in touch with you again, in the context of Phase Two work to further discuss this evidence with you."

Aly Says "Mr Illingworth's comments gave me confidence that this phase 2 inquiry will be a far cry from Ardern's, pat on the back and ask no questions and don't criticise us Phase 1 enquiry which excluded vaccine safety and efficacy in its terms of reference" (Also how could you judge mandates without looking at Vaccine efficacy which mandates were based upon. )

"I live in hope the thousands of vaccine injured NZers will see acknowledgment and those who suffered through the mandates losing their livelihoods through standing up for their bodily autonomy will be recognised and recompensed"

"Given that my son is one of those diagnosed with Vaccine induced pericarditis by a cardiologist, who is currently is on Colchicine to keep his symptoms at bay 3 years on from one shot, given that even with a formal diagnosis he has had to fight ACC for coverage through the independent complaints review authority, I will continue this fight for the vax injured , until I see recognition, support and research in to helping those like my young son permanently maimed by the Pfizer vaccine"

