Lobby For Good Urges Serious Fraud Office Investigation Into Marine Precinct Sale

Tauranga, New Zealand – Local advocacy group Lobby for Good has formally written to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), calling for an urgent investigation into the controversial sale of Tauranga’s Marine Precinct. The property, sold for $13.98 million despite an independent valuation of $33 million, has sparked public outrage, particularly as ratepayers now face an additional $29 million in wharf upgrades to benefit the new private owner.

“This deal is a massive financial blow to the people of Tauranga,” said Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell. “The precinct was sold far below its value, and now residents are being forced to pay millions more to deal with the fallout. It’s unacceptable.”

Transparency and Fairness in Question

The sale has faced widespread criticism for its lack of transparency and fairness, with many questioning whether the public’s interests were adequately protected. Lobby for Good initially sought an Auditor-General investigation in October, supported by MPs Cameron Luxton and Sam Uffindell. However, the group now asserts that only an SFO investigation can uncover whether conflicts of interest, fraudulent activity, or deliberate misconduct influenced the transaction.

“This isn’t an isolated incident, it’s part of a concerning trend,” said Erika Harvey, Director of Public Affairs. “We’re urging the SFO to investigate not just this deal but the broader pattern it represents. Public trust in governance is at stake, and we must ensure these transactions are conducted fairly and with the community’s interests at heart.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The urgency for further scrutiny became evident last week when the High Court granted an interim injunction to Pacific7, a local marine service company, highlighting ongoing disputes over the sale process. Harvey has pointed to significant issues, including the mishandling of longstanding marine businesses and the apparent prioritisation of private interests over community needs.

Last-Minute Actions and Stakeholder Outcry

“The council’s lack of transparency and underhanded tactics are shocking,” said James McManaway, owner of SMF Engineering and a key stakeholder in the precinct. “They’ve turned businesses against each other and broken the trust of people who’ve worked together for years. This isn’t just poor management, it’s intentional. Elected officials need to step in and take control, stop the tail wagging the dog.”

Additional concerns have emerged over the council’s handling of the sale. Just weeks before the deal was finalised, the council sought consent for the transfer of a key lease for Vessel Works, the precinct’s operational hub. Stakeholders reported they were informed only about potential changes to Vessel Works management structure, not about plans to sell the precinct, raising further questions about transparency and accountability.

Broader Implications for Tauranga

Lobby for Good believe that the sale of the Marine Precinct is part of a larger issue with governance in Tauranga.

“This sale is a symptom of a much larger problem,” Harvey explained. “Public officials must be held accountable to ensure ratepayers aren’t being exploited. The Marine Precinct deal is just one example of why we need to scrutinise how these decisions are made and who benefits from them.”

The organisation has outlined several key questions for the SFO to address:

Why was the precinct sold for less than half of its valuation?

Were mana whenua and other stakeholders properly consulted?

How did reclassifying the precinct from a strategic to a non-strategic asset enable a sale with minimal public oversight?

Were there any conflicts of interest or misconduct among council leadership?

A Call to Action

Lobby for Good is urging the SFO to take swift action to investigate the sale and its implications for public trust.

“If we don’t address this now, these patterns will only continue,” said Harvey. “The community deserves answers and accountability, not just for this deal, but for all public transactions moving forward.”

About Lobby for Good

Lobby for Good is a community advocacy organisation committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation in local governance. The group empowers citizens to have a voice and ensures public institutions act in the best interests of the communities they serve.

