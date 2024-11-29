Three Firearms Seized Following Fight In Mall Car Park

One person is in custody and three firearms have been seized following an incident which started in a shopping mall car park last night.

At about 7pm, Police were called following a report of two groups of people fighting in the car park at St Lukes Mall.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, of Auckland City CIB, says one person sustained serious injuries after being struck with a machete.

“The victim has been transported to hospital by an associate."

“Shortly after Police arrested two people at a property in Mt Roskill and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says at about 9.30pm, Police received information relating to online threats made to a person, involving a firearm.

“The Armed Offenders Squad executed a warrantless search at an Emerson Road, Clover Park property and a man was taken into custody without incident."

“A search of the property located three firearms, which is a great result for Police."

“Given the nature of this job and the report of a firearm present, Police acted very quickly."

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we will continue to prosecute such offending.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, fighting in a public place and behaves threateningly.

He will appear in Auckland District Court today.

Two men, aged 22 and 32, will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with fighting in a public place.

Enquiries remain ongoing and further charges cannot be ruled out.



