Police Officer Allegedly Hides Illegal Firearm Purchases Using Register

The Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) is horrified at news that a police officer allegedly hacked the firearm register to hide his firearm purchases by assigning ownership to innocent licensed firearm owners.

The officer is alleged to have illegally acquired firearms and hidden the purchases by falsely registering them against the names of other people, with the intention of deceiving the firearm vendors and Te Tari Pūreke Firearms Safety Authority. It is also alleged he used Police computer systems for non-work-related reasons.

In a summary released today, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) concluded there was sufficient evidence upon which Police could consider charging the officer in respect of both allegations, and that the public interest favoured prosecution.

COLFO Spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says the incident reveals that “the firearm register is the bureaucratic equivalent of a $10 million dollar road cone.”

“Fancy IT systems look great for photo-ops and press conferences, but do not stop crimes from happening in the real world.”

Devereux-Mack says it is another blow against the expensive firearm register that Angela Brazier of the Firearms Safety Authority has repeatedly claimed is well protected.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is not an impenetrable fortress of information that keeps firearm owners and New Zealanders safe – it is a depository of info people can steal and use nefariously, as in this case,” says Devereux-Mack.

“Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Prime Minister Luxon need to take the review of the firearms registry seriously and listen to the concerns of firearm owners, because we warned you this would happen.”

COLFO is particularly aggrieved that the internal Police investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of the officer, before the IPCA got involved.

“These incidents, and the subsequent lack of Police culpability, embed the ‘us vs them’ mentality which is unfortunately now a common feeling between firearms owners and Police in this country.”

“Repairing that relationship should be the utmost priority of Police and the Firearms Safety Authority, because of the increased public safety that comes from working together,” says Devereux-Mack.

“Instead, they continue to treat law-abiding citizens as criminals worthy of a $10 million-dollar watchlist.”

© Scoop Media

