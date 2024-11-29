Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Haast Highway, SH6 Open Again Overnight After Monitoring Provides Safety Assurance

Friday, 29 November 2024, 11:33 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

SH6 Lake Moeraki to Haast, in South Westland, will be open overnight from tonight (Friday, 29 November), says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Sufficient monitoring has been completed to provide assurance that the site continues to be stable with traffic using it and rockfall bund works are effective,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA in the Central South Island/Te Wai Pounamu.

The section of highway reopened a week ago with some restrictions, including the night closures, after a fortnight of rock and slip removals following torrential rain on 9 November.

The road may still be closed overnight during forecast heavy rain. “So people will still need to check the journey planner to avoid delays,” says Mr Pinner. (https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast)

  • Closures remain in place for Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 12pm to 5pm for ongoing, longer-term rock stabilisation work involving explosives.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

  • Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
  • Facebook Canterbury & West Coast: https://www.facebook.com/nztacwc/
  • X NZTA: https://x.com/nztamain
  • X Canterbury & West Coast: https://x.com/nztacwc
  • Instagram: https://instagram.com/nztransportagency
  • TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@nztransportagency
  • Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
  • Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 