Haast Highway, SH6 Open Again Overnight After Monitoring Provides Safety Assurance

SH6 Lake Moeraki to Haast, in South Westland, will be open overnight from tonight (Friday, 29 November), says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Sufficient monitoring has been completed to provide assurance that the site continues to be stable with traffic using it and rockfall bund works are effective,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA in the Central South Island/Te Wai Pounamu.

The section of highway reopened a week ago with some restrictions, including the night closures, after a fortnight of rock and slip removals following torrential rain on 9 November.

The road may still be closed overnight during forecast heavy rain. “So people will still need to check the journey planner to avoid delays,” says Mr Pinner. (https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast)

Closures remain in place for Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 12pm to 5pm for ongoing, longer-term rock stabilisation work involving explosives.

