Appeal For Information, Fatal Crash SH1, Piarere

Friday, 29 November 2024, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances that led to a fatal crash on State Highway 1, Piarere on Wednesday 27 November, and Police are appealing for information to assist the investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on State Highway 1 between Hamilton and Tirau between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday who may have dashcam footage, or who witnessed incidents of dangerous driving.

At this time Police can confirm only that a vehicle crossed the centreline, colliding with other vehicles. All other details about the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Police on 105 online [1] quoting file number 241128/6729.

© Scoop Media

