Appeal To Public Following Arrest In Invercargill

Friday, 29 November 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Invercargill Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for indecently exposing himself to members of the public.

The man has been bailed to an address out of Southland to reappear in the Invercargill District Court later in the year.

This behaviour is concerning, and Police are pleased to be able to prevent this offending from continuing.

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with any unreported interactions with this man over the last two weeks.

If you have seen or interacted with a brown-haired, Caucasian man driving a green sedan in the North Invercargill area over the last two weeks, please let Police know.

Please contact Police online or ring 105 and quote refence number 241009/6007.

